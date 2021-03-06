Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.42. 25,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.