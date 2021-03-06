CECO Environmental Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,445% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

