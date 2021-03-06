CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Trading 5.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. CECO Environmental traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.64. 283,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 125,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 278,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.