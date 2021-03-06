CBDAO (BREE) Market Cap Achieves $52,011.69

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $52,011.69 and approximately $2,869.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00462273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00077957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00463800 BTC.

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

