Catex Token Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 128.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $57,813.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00761447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

