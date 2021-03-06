Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

