Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $261.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.30. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $5,850,475.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $9,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,018 shares of company stock worth $252,617,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

