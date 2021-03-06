CarParts.com (PRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRTS opened at $16.16 on Friday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

