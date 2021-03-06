Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.