Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$231.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$254.00 to C$231.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$250.55.

TSE:CJT opened at C$166.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$203.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$206.01. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

