CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $10,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,651,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

