Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

