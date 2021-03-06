Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $98.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

