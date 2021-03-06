Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

