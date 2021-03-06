Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.66

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$139.66 and traded as high as C$142.40. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$141.92, with a volume of 2,130,248 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$100.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,207,191.07. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,280 shares of company stock valued at $159,307,033.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

