Canaccord Genuity Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $112.50

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $106.50 to $112.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $558,908,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

