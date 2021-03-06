Canaccord Genuity Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $11.85

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $11.85 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

