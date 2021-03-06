Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

