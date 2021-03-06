Cameron McCullagh Buys 1,989,060 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 1,989,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

