Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 8,749,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,657,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

