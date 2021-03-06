Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,393 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of Cameco worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Cameco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cameco by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 770,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cameco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,495,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 270,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

