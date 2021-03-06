Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,704 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $59.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

