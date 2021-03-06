Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,957 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NREF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

NREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.