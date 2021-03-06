Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $215,058.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

