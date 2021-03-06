Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 221.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

