Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,088 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 23,911.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,611,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $69.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

