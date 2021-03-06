Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%.

CLXT traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 838,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,745. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

CLXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

