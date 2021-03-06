Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Down 5.9%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 1,715,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 922,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 762,707 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

