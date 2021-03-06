California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 421,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

