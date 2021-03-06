C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $41.63. 226,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 191,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,381,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.