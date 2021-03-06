Burt Wealth Advisors Has $35.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 12.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 258,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,538 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.