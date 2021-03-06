Burt Wealth Advisors Has $124,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,976. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.