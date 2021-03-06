Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

