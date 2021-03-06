Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 123,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

