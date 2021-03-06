Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.35. 1,130,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $296.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

