Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $289.41 and last traded at $288.38, with a volume of 15562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.61.

The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

