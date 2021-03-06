Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 11,672 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.46) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,346.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,421.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Get Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,116.25 ($27.65).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.