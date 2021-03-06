BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 271,742 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.

About BTG (LON:BTG)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

