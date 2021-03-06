Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Gap Up to $1,870.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,870 ($24.43), but opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48). Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,845 ($24.11), with a volume of 709 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,883.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,720.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.79 million and a P/E ratio of 44.55.

About Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

