Brokers Set Expectations for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

HTA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

