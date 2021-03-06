Brokers Issue Forecasts for SunOpta Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$1.82 and a 1 year high of C$21.63.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

