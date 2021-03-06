Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $33.75

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,757,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.