Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $273.68

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

