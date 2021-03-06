Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $369.00

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

MPWR stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.91. The company had a trading volume of 659,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

