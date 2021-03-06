Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $46.08

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,576,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $70,549,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 1,176,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,761. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

