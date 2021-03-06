Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Target Price at $5.65

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

