Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $15.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 97,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.