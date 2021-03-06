Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $33.50

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
In related news, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,745.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
