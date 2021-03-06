Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $33.50

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,745.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

