Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post sales of $35.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.17 million and the lowest is $34.61 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 227,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,921. The company has a market cap of $802.52 million, a PE ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.