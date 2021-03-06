Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report $229.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PJT Partners by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $68.00. 336,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.